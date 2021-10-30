$90.66 Million in Sales Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will announce $90.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.20 million and the highest is $94.11 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year sales of $357.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.01 million to $359.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $518.94 million, with estimates ranging from $500.38 million to $537.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FG New America Acquisition.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

OPFI opened at $6.40 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

