90,120 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.