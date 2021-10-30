AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
VLVLY opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.32. AB Volvo has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $28.18.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
