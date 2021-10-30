AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

VLVLY opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.32. AB Volvo has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

