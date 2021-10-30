AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie updated its FY21 guidance to $12.63-$12.67 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $12.630-$12.670 EPS.

Shares of ABBV opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

