Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Gap Down to $344.58

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $344.58, but opened at $323.17. Abiomed shares last traded at $333.30, with a volume of 13,669 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Get Abiomed alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.