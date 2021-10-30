Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Head-To-Head Review

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.03, indicating a potential upside of 194.40%. Absci has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.50%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -202.77% -99.22% Absci N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Absci’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.58 million ($0.86) -1.59 Absci $4.78 million 284.06 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Absci has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Absci on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments. The company was founded by Silvia Noiman on December 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.