Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Absolute Software Corp (TSE:ABST) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.84 and last traded at C$13.90. 112,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 194,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.93.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.23 million and a P/E ratio of 159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

