Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading Up 14.3%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s stock price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 184,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 118,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$61.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

