AdEx Network (ADX) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $71.05 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00239956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097056 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

