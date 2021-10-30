ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Lowered to $5.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.10.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.