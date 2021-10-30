AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Down 48.0% in October

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMPX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 45,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

