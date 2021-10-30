Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Aegon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after buying an additional 838,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aegon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 91,434 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. 1,838,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.29. Aegon has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.29.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

