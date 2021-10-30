aelf (ELF) Market Cap Achieves $301.15 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $301.15 million and approximately $38.54 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.00311509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00231553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

