Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AENZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 8,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,706. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

