Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJRD opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

