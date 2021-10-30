AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,141,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $8,055,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

