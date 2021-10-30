AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$7.89 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a one year low of C$5.43 and a one year high of C$8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.59. The stock has a market cap of C$554.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

