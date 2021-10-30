agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AGL traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. agilon health has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in agilon health stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

