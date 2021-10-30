AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.28.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 825,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,821,000 after buying an additional 216,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

