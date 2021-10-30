Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Receives $8.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AICAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

