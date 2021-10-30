Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 216.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,380,632 shares of company stock valued at $210,757,754 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

