Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €139.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €139.00 ($163.53) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.69 ($156.11).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Thursday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day moving average is €114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.05.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.