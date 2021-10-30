Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AKCCF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

AKCCF stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

