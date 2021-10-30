Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.40.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.03. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.34.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$239.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.6415881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.