Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronson Point Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $461,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,747,000 after purchasing an additional 104,362 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $299.81 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

