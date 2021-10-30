Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 250,000 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,126,000 after purchasing an additional 788,774 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NYSE:NTST opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $959.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,424.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

