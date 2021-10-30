Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 56,600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.19 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

