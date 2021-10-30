Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

AXU stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.45.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 213.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alexco Resource will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 866,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 722,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 2,980,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,971,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

