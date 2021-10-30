Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.
AXU stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.45.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 866,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 722,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 2,980,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,971,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Alexco Resource Company Profile
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.