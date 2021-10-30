Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of Align Technology worth $115,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $61,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

ALGN stock opened at $624.37 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.36 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $671.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

