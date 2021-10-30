Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report sales of $276.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.32 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.86. 296,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,000.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

