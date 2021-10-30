Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stake Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $117,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

ARLP stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.62. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

