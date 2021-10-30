Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,182 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

DCPH opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

