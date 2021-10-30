Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.67.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$42.77 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.47.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

