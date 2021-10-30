Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

