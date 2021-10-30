Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLO. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 83,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,113 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

