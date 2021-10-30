AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 43% against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $175,436.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00040542 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.