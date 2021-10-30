Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 84.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 344.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOSL stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $913.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $142,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

