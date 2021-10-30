Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,129.77.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,965.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,831.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,624.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,604.46 and a 52 week high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.