Alphacat (ACAT) Market Cap Hits $392,739.04

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $392,739.04 and approximately $23,850.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00097433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,675.51 or 0.99903036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.08 or 0.06934562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

