Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

