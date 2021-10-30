Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,843. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $208.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

