Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $112.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $73.19. 824,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,540,625. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.