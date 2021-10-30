Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 26,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,835. Altigen Communications has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter.

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

