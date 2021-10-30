Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.80. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $31.89.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.
