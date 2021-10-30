Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.80. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 277,980 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

