Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 4.1% Following Weak Earnings

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $45.54. 142,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,049,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.
The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.
Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.