Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 4.1% Following Weak Earnings

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $45.54. 142,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,049,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

