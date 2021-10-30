ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

ALX Oncology stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.04. 135,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,185.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 92.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 121,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

