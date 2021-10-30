Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $3.43 Million in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLBE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

GLBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Global-e Online stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.30. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

