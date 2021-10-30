Amalgamated Bank Has $9.77 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 906.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 54.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102,801 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $2,496,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 29.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 429,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 98,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 65.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.03. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $85.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

