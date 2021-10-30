Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 423.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after acquiring an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 187,373 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $80.40 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

