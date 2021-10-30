Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,629 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Amundi purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Truist increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.